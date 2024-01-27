Ose Awards, Celebration of Africa’s Legends, Makes Akinboboye’s Tourism Products

In continuation of the uveilling of his promised 52 tour- ism products within a year for the benefit of Nigerian tourism and tourism entrepreneurs, Otunba Wan- and President of La Campagne Tropicana Forest, and Beach Resort, has un- folded Ose Awards as the next product from his vast repertoire.

Ose Award, which is the 14th on the list, according to Akinboboye, is the celebration of excellence and the contribu-ions of Africans to the development of the continent. Noting that the colourful and historic event, would attract some of the best and renowned personalities from the continent, who are forces to be reckoned with in global mix. “Ose Awards as a tourism product, is an opportunity to celebrate and honour our legends who hail from across the 54 African countries and the entire world,” said Akinboboye.

This is as he further stated that: “And that’s because, Africa has never honoured and celebrated her heroes. So we are picking one hero each year, in what we call Ose Awards, a Yoruba word that means ‘thank you.’ “We as a continent never celebrated our legends like Pele, like Mohammed Ali, like Louis Armstrong and so on.

We need to correct this anomaly by picking one hero, that will be awarded with 21 chieftaincy titles, by 21 African first class kings in a mega celebration during the Ipada Carnival and will also be awarded 21 acres of land to build a structure of his or her volition and he or she will get a 21 carat gold emblem, a staff, that will represent what will be a singular award with that level of recognition in the world.” The beautiful part of this tourism product is that, it is embedded in another tourism product, which is Ipada Carnival.

Ose Awards will be celebrat- ed as one of the components of Ipada Carnival. IPADA Carnival as conceived by Akinboboye, is a two-week celebration of Motherland Beckons’s Heed the Call. A call for Africans in the Diaspora and all lovers of Africa across the world, to return to the Motherland, Africa, and unite with their lost brothers and sisters. Speaking on this development, he not- ed that, “A minimum of 50 million people are expected to visit the continent of Africa throughout the year.

This number of people, are expected to arrive through Nigeria, at different times of the year, taking advantage of our deep seaport at Lekki, transforming slave ships to cruise ships and then luxuri- ous airlines. ‘‘Ipada carnival will this year be cele- brating our prosperity, our resilience, our growth, our development and our contribution to the world economy.