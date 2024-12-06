OSCOTECH Bankers Alumni Reunite, Donate To Institution

Share

…Confer Award Of Excellence On Rector, Others

Old students of Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke, under the aegis of OSCOTECH Bankers Alumni, have donated some items to the institution.

The former students made this known at the 3rd Biennial Symposium, Reunion and Presentation of Project tagged: “Oroki 2024-Celebrating Ties, & Weaving Family Bond”, held at Royal Spring Hotel, Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The convener, Prince Oyebisi Lukman, while speaking, charged the old students to cultivate the habit of hard work, transparency and dedication as these represent the road map to success in human endeavour.

Lukman also urged the citizenry to render quality service and portray impeachable character for higher productivity to the nation.

Explaining the reasons to convene the alumni association, Lukman said: “Our goal is to unite exchanges and empower members. He emphasized on commitment of all members towards the actualization of the group’s goals and objectives.

He highlighted the achievement of the association to include Financial support for members in need, including over 60 individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic; providing financial assistance to ailing staff and alumni members in times of critical medical need; donation of money to the national OSCOTECH Alumni to support the construction of national secretariat; renovated 12-rooms toilet facilities for the use of Staffs and Students in the department; presents projector and UPS to aid teaching; donation of cash to widow of a deceased former sportsman of the department amongst others.

He further said they plan to expand their scholarship scheme and Launch a financial empowerment programme, offering small loans for members with strong character to help them start or grow their business”.

He, however, urged the members of the association not to rest on their oars in ensuring that the alma mater becomes better than they left it.

OSCOTECH Rector, Dr Samson Akinbamide Adegoke appreciated the old students for their immense contribution to the development of their alma mater.

He urged the old students to use the reunion to revalidate their contribution to the college, saying government has its own limit, but they’re just trying their best.

He, however, encouraged them to strive hard, especially during this challenging period saying that, Nigeria may be tough but there are still many opportunities they can explore to succeed.

The guest lecturer, Dr Dada Joseph Adegboye while doing justice to the topic: ” Building Mental Toughness for Survivability in a Resilient Economy: Cause, problems, and Prospects” harped on the need for every individual to summon courage while encountering challenges.

Dr Adegboye, who is the acting Head of Business Administration at Joseph Ayo Babalola University said when one is presented with challenges, mental toughness can help him or her face the challenge head-on.

He said: Our mental toughness defines the way we handle challenges, stress, and pressure, no matter the circumstances.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Chairman Planning Committee, Hon Olajire Wole urged the other members of the association to stay committed to the goals of the association.

Wole who hinted that the reunion was not just a celebration but a call to action, urged them to continue to support each other just as he said contributing to the welfare of their members and alma mater is very important.

Echoing a similar view, the Coordinator, Mariam Morenikeji Dosumu said coming together is aimed at equipping members with the necessary knowledge and skills that would help each and every one of them in their way of life.

Dosumu appreciated the invited guests and members of the association who deemed it fit to attend the program praying to God to continue to bless them financially.

At the event, the rector of the institution, Dr Samson Akinbamide Adegoke, Dr Dada Joseph Adegboye, and Prince Adedeji Joseph Adeyemi among others were conferred with the Award of Excellence in recognition of their contribution to the development of the institution and for impacting meaningfully to the lives of the people.

Share

Please follow and like us: