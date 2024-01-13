OSCOED Crisis: Workers Hails Adeleke’s Intervention, Pledges Support for Probe

The Joint Labour Unions of the Osun State College of Education in Ila-Orangun on Thursday commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for wading into the crisis rocking the institution with a view to assist in finding lasting solutions to the problem. The governor had on Tuesday directed his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye to lead a committee to investigate the matter.

The probe committee also included Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye and Commissioner for Educaamong others to probe and resolve the crisis meeting between the school management and the Governing Council. With accusations and counter-accusations between the Chairman of the Governing Council, Elder Peter Babalola and the suspended Provost, Professor Atanda Afolabi by Governor Adeleke directed the committee to look into the subject of controversies and ensure amicable resolution of the crisis.

Reacting in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, College of Education Academic Staff union (COEASU), Comrade Akinpelumi Ojuokurolola; Ag Chairman, Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education, Nigeria, (SSUCOEN), Comrade Oyebamiji Adewale and Chairman of Non Academic Staff Union (NASU), Comrade Adesegun Adeniyi Obasanjo, a copy which was made available to journalists in Osogbo, the state capital, said they’ve been expecting such an investigative panel.

The union leaders commended Governor Adeleke for directing an immediate investigation into the crisis rocking the institution just as they also declared their total support for the decision with a view to providing an amicable solution to the lingering crisis. “We are hereby sending our warm appreciation to the Executive Governor of Osun state for all he had been doing since inception of this administration, we are proud of him.