OSCOED Crisis: Panel Begins Sitting Monday …Bars Parties From Media Appearances

The panel set up by Governor Ademola Adeleke to look into the crisis rocking the Osun State College of Education will begin sitting on Monday.

The panel, according to information, will meet to expedite findings on issues in contention to bring about a lasting resolution.

The panel, which is headed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, is concerned by the attitude of parties involved in the crisis so far and directed them to stop further media appearances pending the conclusion of its assignment.

The panel observed that aside from undue personal attacks that the media appearance has so far generated, the government is concerned about the damage to the integrity and reputation of the college.

According to the spokes- person of Governor Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke, the panel assured the public of fairness and firmness in conducting its assignment.

The committee reiterated the directive of the Governor that there will be no cover up and that no sacred cow scenario will be allowed.