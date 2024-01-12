OSCOED Crisis: College Of Education Labour Unions Hails Adeleke’s Intervention

…assures the govt, Governing Council of total support to redeem the college’s image

The Joint Labour Unions of the College of Education, Ila-Orangun on Thursday commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for wading into the crisis rocking the institution with a view to finding lasting solutions to the problem.

Recall that the Governor had on Tuesday directed his Chief of Staff, Kazeem Akinleye to lead a small committee to investigate the matter.

The Committee also included the Secretary to the State Government and Commissioner for Education among others to host a crisis resolution meeting between the school management and the Governing Council.

With accusations and counter-accusations between the Chairman of the Governing Council and the College Provost, Governor Adeleke directed the committee to look into the subject of controversies and ensure an amicable resolution of the crisis.

Reacting in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Comrade Akinpelumi Ojuokurolola; Ag Chairman, Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education, Nigeria, (SSUCOEN), Comrade Oyebamiji Adewale and Chairman of Non Academic Staff Union ((NASU), Comrade Adesegun Adeniyi Obasanjo, a copy which was made available to journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital, said they’ve been expecting such an investigative panel.

The OSCOED union leaders commended Governor Adeleke for directing an immediate investigation into the crisis rocking the institution.

They however declared their total support for the decision of the governor to investigate the matter with a view to providing an amicable solution to the lingering crisis.

“We are hereby sending our warm appreciation to the Executive Governor of Osun state for all he has been doing since the inception of this administration, we are proud of him.

“We stand to debunk the news filtering around that the stakeholders in the College were not in support of what the representative of the visitor (The Governing Council )is doing.

“We have been expecting such an investigative panel to dig into the roots of the problem of the institution and to find a lasting solution to bring back the lost glory.

“Before now, different infractions, embezzlement allegations of different categories a 58months Peculiar Earned Allowance owed the staff was not attended to, staff training and development has been subjected to favouritism, to perform official assignment legitimately was a thing of the past as well, Osun state college of education ila orangun has nearly gone moribund, and negative news heard about the College all the time.

“As the Unions of the College, we are assuring the government, and the Governing Council of our unflinching support to redeem the image of the Osun State College of Education Ila Orangun.

“We are once again using this medium to appreciate the Governing Council, and our Amiable Governor, Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke, for considering in-house Acting Bursar and Acting College Librarian, the hope that has been taken away, for years, was just returned back to the College, on October, 4th 2023, when Mr Akintunde Ojo and Mrs Funmilayo Ajiboye were Appointed from the College, as the Acting Bursar and Acting College Librarian.

“Sir, We want, Imole to continue shining in the OSCOED Ila Orangun, by continuing to consider the qualified personnel within the College for Principal offices whenever the need for replacement arises, the problem here and there will become a thing of the past”.