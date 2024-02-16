OSCOED Crisis: Adeleke’s Swift Action Averts War Between 2 Gladiators’

Background

Ila-Orangun, which is the hometown of the former interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, is the host of Osun State College of Education. The College was established on September 25, 1979 as a Campus of Oyo now (Osun) State College of Education, with the aim of training quality teachers to acquire qualifications in Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and Degree. Over the years, the College has maintained her academic integrity in turning out quality and highly qualified teachers in Education, Science, Arts, Social Sciences, Vocational and Technical Programmes.

Genesis of crisis

Recently, the Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun was in the news over alleged financial mismanagement. The two principal actors in this drama that stirred emotions, unrest and threatened the peace of the institution are the Chairman of the school’s Governing Council, Peter Babalola and the Provost of the College, Prof Jimoh Afolabi, with both trading accusations and counter accusations over the alleged diversion of funds belonging to the institution. At the core of the crisis is the accusation brought against the Governing Council, which is alleged to squander over N200 million within five months of its assumption of of- fice. This has pitched the Chairman of the school’s Governing Council, Peter Babalola with the Provost of the College, Prof Jimoh Afolabi.

Particulars of accusations

Babalola is alleged to have spent N81 million on the accreditation of five courses and obtained N35 million loan approved by the state gov- ernment on December 6, 2023. He was also accused of holding council meetings almost weekly, in contravention of the 2011 circular of Osun State government, which stipulates that the meeting should be held quarterly. It was gathered that the council chairman goes home with a minimum of N660, 000 per meeting, despite the quarterly operational cost of N500, 000 approved for him. A sum of N4 million was reportedly paid into the account of Akinlaja Wonuola, a personnel of the bursary department of the college, on December 12 2023, for accreditation and allegedly diverted to Babalola’s account. It was also reported that the sum of N3 million was paid into the account of Babalola on July 28, 2023, through his Access Bank account number: 1227278622, shortly after the inauguration of the Governing Council.

Another sum of N1, 785, 000, which was purportedly meant for the accreditors’ flight tickets during the accreditation exercise was alleged to have been paid into the account of the same Akinlaja Wonuola, but was equally diverted to the account of the chairman during the accreditation exercise. While on December 10, 2023, another sum of N4 million for the purchase of equipment for the English laboratory was issued, but findings showed that the equipment had already been procured and paid for in the past.

Suspension of Afolabi by Governing Council

A twist was introduced into the unfolding scenery when on January 10, 2024, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Babalola, addressed a press conference in Osogbo, the state capital city, to announce the suspension of Afolabi by the Governing Council, this was days after the allegations against Babalola became subject of public discourse. Afolabi’s suspension, which was said to have received the nod of the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, was based on the recommendation of a panel of investigation, which then was yet to conclude its findings. Babalola said the panel’s decision followed due process as varied decrees of allegations were brought against Afolabi, such as concealing official documents, lack of accountability, misappropriation of funds, and “for misleading the public with sensational news which were lies and blackmail against the government and the Governing Council, among others.” Babalola disclosed that there was a mess in the institution, vowing to clean it. This is as he denied all allegations against him, saying his refusal to allow the conversion of government monies and property into private pockets led to the media war against him by the Provost and his cohorts.

He said: “I was persuaded to go and clean up the mess at the Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun, and I can tell you, as I am still talking to you, the college is still not out of the mess. The printing press was towed away to Lagos by the All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart. “The council set up a panel. He is facing the panel and whenever you are facing the panel, the Provost has to step aside. I’m happy to tell you the Council has given him a letter. He has stepped aside by this letter. Whatever the panel says will still come to the Council.’’

Gov. Adeleke wades into crisis

Following the heat the crisis was generating and avoid forward damage to the school’s image and that of the state, Adeleke immediately stepped into the matter by asking both parties to sheathe their swords and set up a panel to look into the crisis. The governor directed his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, to head the committee, which also included the Secretary to the State Government and Commissioner for Education. “I have read various statements and allegations emanating from Ila-Orangun College of Education. I have also been briefed about the conflict between the school management and the college Governing Council. The committee is hereby directed to call a meeting of both parties,’’ said the governor when he waded into the matter. He directed that, “the committee is to review all issues including questions of financial malpractices within the college system and propose a comprehensive accountability and transparency system.

“Let me warn that anybody implicated in any wrongdoing, financial mismanagement or corrupt conduct will face heavy sanction. I announce that I will not shield anybody no matter how highly placed.” The committee is expected to report their findings and recommendations to the governor within two weeks.

Panel swings into action

The first pronouncement by the panel, which held its first meeting on January 14, was to issue a press statement to debar all the parties involved from further media war. The panel observed that aside from the undue personal attacks that the media war has so far generated, the government was concerned about the damage to the integrity and reputation of the college. The panel also assured the pub- lic of fairness and firmness in conducting its assignment. It reiterated the directive of the governor that there will be no cover up and that no sacred cow scenario will be allowed. The public should be rest assured that anyone found culpable will be referred to the appropriate authority for punishment.

Suspension reversed

In the meantime, the panel subsequently reversed the suspension of Afolabi and ordered immediate return to status quo ante. It also directed both the Provost and the Governing Council Chairman to avoid further escalation of the crisis either through media war or litigation of any sort. He further admonish them on the college enabling law, public service financial regulations and the oath of office they took upon their appointments. This is as he added, “we also don’t want the crisis to paralyze the school. Any protracted leadership crisis can disrupt academic activities and even the peace of the Ila-Orangun community. “At the same time, we want to ensure protection of public funds. We have made far reaching recommendations to prevent any future re-occurrence of such infighting and confrontation.”

Adeleke renews suspension

Adeleke on January 24, approved the immediate suspension of the Provost in line with the interim report of the investigation panel headed by Akinleye. The governor also approved the recommendation of the panel for the Chairman of the Governing Council should remain in office as there is no proven case of abuse of power or financial wrongdoings against him. This is as the allegation of over N200m fraud leveled against him was found to be unsubstantiated, untrue, diversionary, baseless and fallacious, with no documentary proof or transaction details. The cash advance of N3m to the Council Chairman was found to be within the college’s financial regulations, with all documentations verified by the panel. On the Provost, the panel reviewed three previous reports of investigations into various allegations of financial malfeasances, abuse of power and corruption leveled against him, dating from past administrations to date. The panel after a thorough review of the reports, including that of the State House of Assembly alongside its own investigations, recommended the immediate suspension of the Provost, which is now endorsed by the state governor. The panel is billed to submit its final report at a later date.

Governor appoints acting provost

Following the suspension of Afolabi, Adeleke immediately approved the appointment of Dr Jimoh Lasisi Ayanda as the Acting Provost of the Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun. The appointment, according to the governor, in a statement signed by his Spokesperson, Mal- lam Olawale Rasheed, was sequel to the suspension of Prof Jimoh Atanda Afolabi as Provost on grounds of financial impropriety, concealment of official information/records; and failure to update the Governing Council on the important issues of the College. Ayanda holds the following qualifications: National Certificate of Education (English/ Islamic Studies (Ila-Orangun, 1990); Bachelor of Arts (Islamic Studies, University of Ilorin, 1996); Masters of Arts, University of Ilorin, 2004) and Ph.D, Islamic Studies (University of Ilorin, 2016). The Acting Provost has spent cumulatively 22 years as a lecturer at the College.

His total number of years of experience as a lecturer in the College of Education sector, including years in the Federal College of Education (Special Oyo, Oyo State) is 25 years. A specialist in Islamic History and Jurisprudence, the Ayanda has served the College in various capacities such as: Assistant Secretary, COEASU OSSCE Ila-Orangun (2005-2007); Secretary, COEASU OSSCE Ila-Orangun, (2008- 2010); Chair- man, COEASU OSSCE Ila-Orangun (2010- 2014); and Chairman, Council of Academic Unions of Osun State Tertiary Institutions – CASUOSTI – (2013-2016).