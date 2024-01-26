OSCOED Crisis: Adeleke Approves Suspension Of Provost, Clears GCC

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has approved the immediate suspension of the Provost of Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun, Prof Jimoh Atanda Afolabi

The suspension of Afolabi according to a statement signed by Adeleke’s Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed was in line with the interim report of the Investigation Panel headed by the Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Akinleye.

The Governor also approved the recommendation of the committee that the Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Peter Babalola should remain in office as there is no proven case of abuse of power or financial wrongdoings against him.

According to the statement, the allegation of over Two Hundred Million Naira fraud levelled against the Council Chairman was found to be unsubstantiated with documentary proof or transaction details.

“The cash advance of Three Million Naira to the Council chairman was found to be within the college’s financial regulations with all documentation verified by the committee.

“Based on a thorough review, the committee discovered that the allegation of N200m fraud levelled against the Chairman of the Governing Council is untrue, diversionary, baseless and fallacious.

“Documentary evidence (voucher) revealed that he only collected a sum of Three Million Naira (N3m) as a cash advance which is officially allowed.

“On the Provost, the Committee reviewed three previous reports of investigations into various allegations of financial malfeasance, abuse of power and corruption levelled against him dating from past administrations to date.

“The Committee after a thorough review of the reports including that of the State House of Assembly alongside its own investigations recommended immediate suspension of the Provost, which is now endorsed by the State Governor.

“Sequel to the findings of the investigative Panel, the Provost of Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun, Dr.Jimoh Atanda Afolabi is hereby suspended on the grounds of financial impropriety, concealment of official information/ records; and failure to update the Governing Council on the important issues of the College.

The Committee is billed to submit its final report at a later date.