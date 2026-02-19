OSCO-HEALTH Inducts 110 Health Technician Graduates

One hundred and ten Health Technician graduates of the Osun State College of Health Technology have been inducted into the Council of Health Assistants/Technicians Board of Nigeria.

At a ceremony held on the college field, the graduates and their parents expressed gratitude to God for helping them achieve this milestone.

Speaking at the induction programme, the Provost of the College, Dr. Lateef Olarewaju Raheem, encouraged the students to maintain professionalism in their conduct at all times. Represented by the College Registrar, Mr. Moshood Afolabi, he urged them to view this achievement as a foundation for greater accomplishments and challenged them to pursue higher academic and professional goals in the health technology sector.

He admonished them not to allow any form of distraction in their professional calling but to continually strive for excellence in their chosen field.

In his speech, the Registrar of the Council of Health Assistants/Technicians Board of Nigeria, Mr. Sunday Aboje, charged the graduates to make the council proud wherever they serve. He encouraged them to maintain commitment to excellence in discharging their responsibilities to humanity while cautioning them to avoid practicing beyond the scope of their licenses.

In a goodwill message, the Deputy Provost of the College, Mrs. Margaret Oparinde, congratulated the graduates on their achievement in the field of public health.

The Director of Dental Therapy, Mr. Muftau Bello, commended the inductees for their resilience in overcoming challenges associated with their studies and also praised their parents and guardians for their sacrifices.

Additionally, the Head of Department, School of Public Health, Mr. Sunday Adebayo, expressed gratitude to the school management for their continuous support of the department.