Veteran American actor and Oscar-winner for 1983’s Tender Mercies, Robert Duvall, has died at the age of 95.

Known for his roles in films including “The Godfather”, “Apocalypse Now”, “To Kill a Mockingbird” and many more, the prolific actorreportedly died on Sunday, February 15, 2o26.

According to a statement posted on his Facebook page by his wife, Luciana Duvall, Duvall died “Peacefully” at his home in Middleburg, Virginia.

She wrote, “Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time.

“Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.”

“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court.

“For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all.

“Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

New Telegraph recalls that Duvall’s impressive career spanned over six decades, with iconic roles in The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and Tender Mercies, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor.

He was also recognised for his performances in To Kill a Mockingbird, The Great Santini, and Lonesome Dove. Luciana Duvall praised her husband as “one of the greatest actors of our time” and “simply everything” to her, highlighting his dedication to his craft and love for characters, food, and storytelling.