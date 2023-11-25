Oscar Pistorius To Be Freed Halfway Through 13-year Sentence

Former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius is to be freed from jail on parole, nearly 11 years after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

He shot Ms Steenkamp multiple times through a bathroom door on Valentine’s Day in 2013, later claiming he mistook her for a burglar. Pistorius, now 37, was sentenced by a South African court in 2016 to serve 13 years in prison.

The parole board has set his release for January 5, 2024. He will then have to attend therapy sessions and be monitored by the authorities.

Ms Steenkamp’s mother did not oppose his release but – in a letter sent to the parole board – said she wondered whether Pistorius’s “huge anger issues” were truly dealt with in prison, adding she would potentially be “concerned for the safety of any woman” who now comes into contact with him.