Oscar Pistorius Set For Parole

Oscar Pistorius, the former Paralympian who was found guilty of killing his girlfriend in 2013, will be granted parole.

However, due to security concerns, according to reports, specifics on the date and place of the release will remain undisclosed.

The correctional services department said South Africa “opted for a victim-centred” criminal justice system and this means inmates and parolees are not “paraded”.

While the media can’t get exclusive access to Pistorius, they can still operate outside jails.

Pistorius will be subject to general parole conditions, including curfews, alcohol and drug abstinence, and participation in programs. He is also barred from media interviews.

The department says that his release is not treated differently from other inmates.