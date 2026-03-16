Oscar Awards: Sinners, One Battle After Another Win Big

The 2025 American horror film, “Sinners”, won big in the 98th edition of the Oscar Awards held in Los Angeles, United States (US) on Sunday, March 15. 2026.
Produced and directed by Ryan Coogler, “Sinners,” which led the nominations with 16 nods, secured several awards, including Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, Best Original Screenplay and Best Cinematography.
During the gala, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) presented the Academy Awards in 24 categories, honouring films released in 2025.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another won the most awards with 6 wins, which includes the Best Picture prize at the 98th Academy Awards.
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The film also won Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson, as well as Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing.
Other notable winners included Jessie Buckley, who won Best Actress for Hamnet, while Sean Penn picked up Best Supporting Actor for One Battle After Another. Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actress for Weapons.
Full Awards List
Best picture
- WINNER: One Battle After Another
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- F1
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best actress
- WINNER: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best actor
- WINNER: Michael B Jordan – Sinners
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Best supporting actress
- WINNER: Amy Madigan – Weapons
- Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Best supporting actor
- WINNER: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo – Sinners
- Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Best director
- WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
- Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Best animated feature
- WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters
- Arco
- Elio
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best international feature
- WINNER: Sentimental Value
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sirât
- The Secret Agent
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best documentary feature
- WINNER: Mr Nobody Against Putin
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through the Rocks
- The Alabama Solution
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best original screenplay
- WINNER: Sinners – Ryan Coogler
- Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi
- Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Best adapted screenplay
- WINNER: One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
- Bugonia – Will Tracy
- Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro
- Hamnet – Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell
- Train Dreams – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Best original song
- WINNER: Golden – KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)
- Dear Me – Diane Warren: Relentless (by Diane Warren)
- I Lied to You – Sinners (by by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson)
- Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi! (by Nicholas Pike)
- Train Dreams – Train Dreams (by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner)
Best original score
- WINNER: Sinners – Ludwig Goransson
- Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat
- Hamnet – Max Richter
- One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood
Best cinematography
- WINNER: Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw
- Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen
- Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji
- One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman
- Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso
Best film editing
- WINNER: One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen
- F1 – Stephen Mirrione
- Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value – Olivier Bugge Coutté
- Sinners – Michael P Shawver