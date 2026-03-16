Oscar Awards: Sinners, One Battle After Another Win Big

The 2025 American horror film, “Sinners”, won big in the 98th edition of the Oscar Awards held in Los Angeles, United States (US) on Sunday, March 15. 2026.

Produced and directed by Ryan Coogler, “Sinners,” which led the nominations with 16 nods, secured several awards, including Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, Best Original Screenplay and Best Cinematography.

During the gala, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) presented the Academy Awards in 24 categories, honouring films released in 2025.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another won the most awards with 6 wins, which includes the Best Picture prize at the 98th Academy Awards.

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The film also won Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson, as well as Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing.

Other notable winners included Jessie Buckley, who won Best Actress for Hamnet, while Sean Penn picked up Best Supporting Actor for One Battle After Another. Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actress for Weapons.

Full Awards List

Best picture

WINNER: One Battle After Another

Bugonia

Frankenstein

F1

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best actress

WINNER: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best actor

WINNER: Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best supporting actress

WINNER: Amy Madigan – Weapons

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor

WINNER: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best director

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet Best animated feature WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters

Arco

Elio

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2 Best international feature WINNER: Sentimental Value

It Was Just an Accident

Sirât

The Secret Agent

The Voice of Hind Rajab Best documentary feature WINNER: Mr Nobody Against Putin

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through the Rocks

The Alabama Solution

The Perfect Neighbor Best original screenplay WINNER: Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier Best adapted screenplay WINNER: One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Bugonia – Will Tracy

Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

Train Dreams – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar Best original song WINNER: Golden – KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)

Dear Me – Diane Warren: Relentless (by Diane Warren)

I Lied to You – Sinners (by by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson)

Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi! (by Nicholas Pike)

Train Dreams – Train Dreams (by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner) Best original score WINNER: Sinners – Ludwig Goransson

Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet – Max Richter

One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood Best cinematography WINNER: Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman

Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso Best film editing WINNER: One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen

F1 – Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value – Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners – Michael P Shawver