Following his critically acclaimed performance in Ryan Coogler’s 2025 film, “Sinners”, American actor Michael B. Jordan has reacted to earning his first Best Actor win in the just concluded Oscar Awards.

New Telegraph reports that the triumph solidifies Jordan’s standing as one of Hollywood’s top actors, which is a significant turning point in his career.

Taking to his social media page, Jordan thanked his family, coworkers, and Black actors like Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx and Will Smith, who helped pave the way for the next generation of artists during his acceptance speech.

READ ALSO:

Reflecting on the support he has received throughout his career, he said: “I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well. And I want to do that because you guys bet on me. “So thank you for keeping, for keeping betting on me. And I’m going to keep stepping up. And I’m going to keep being the best version of myself I could be.” “You guys made this movie what it is. I’m going to keep stepping up and being the best version of myself I can be,” Jordan promised in closing. Jordan gave the prize to his parents, his partner Haley, and the cast of “Sinners,” which included Miles, Delroy, Jamie, Lili, and Omar. He also thanked Coogler and Warner Brothers for supporting the production. “To be among those giants, among those greats, among my ancestors, thank you,” the actor said, honoring pioneers like Forrest Whitaker, Denzel Washington, and Halle Berry. “Sinners,” a horror film set in 1932 Mississippi, follows twin brothers confronting supernatural vampires in their hometown.