Oscar Award Nominee Actress, Teri Garr Is Dead

Oscar award nominee who earned accolades for her performances in films like ‘Young Frankenstein,’ ‘Tootsie,’ and ‘Mr Mom,’ Teri Garrq has reportedly died.

The news of her demise was announced on Tuesday by her manager, Marc Gurvitz.

According to him, the actress died at the age of 79 on Tuesday, October 29, in Los Angeles, marking the end of a decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Gurvitz explained that the actress was diagnosed with the condition more than 20 years ago.

She had in 2002 made a public announcement of her illness, raising awareness for others living with multiple sclerosis.

The actress had visited 11 doctors and endured years of unexplained symptoms.

During an interview with CNN at the time, Garr recounted the challenges she faced before receiving a diagnosis, stating: “I think everybody is scared and frightened when they hear something like that,”

She said: “That’s because there’s so much – you know, there’s not a lot of information out there about it. And a lot of people don’t know that it’s not that bad. I mean, I’m going on with my life,”

Garr was raised in the entertainment industry, being the offspring of a Broadway artist and a Radio City Rockette.

She spent her formative years in Los Angeles, where she honed her dance skills and began auditioning shortly after graduating from high school.

Her initial performances included roles as a dancer and background performer, notably featuring in Elvis Presley’s film ‘Viva Las Vegas.’

The 1970s marked a significant turning point in Garr’s career, as she made numerous appearances on popular television programs such as ‘The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour,’ ‘The New Dick Van Dyke Show,’ ‘The Odd Couple,’ and ‘The Bob Newhart Show.’

Reflecting on those early days, Garr once said, “I finally asked myself, ‘Why am I not in the front?’ I didn’t study all those years to be in the back and get no money.”

