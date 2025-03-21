Osaze’s Ema/Udeh Documentary Film Nominated For Authentic Global Film Awards

Share

In a thrilling announcement, the documentary film “Ema/Udeh (Ancient Healing Tattoo of the Esan People)” has been nominated for the inaugural Authentic Global Film Awards in Los Angeles.

Selected from over 3,000 submissions worldwide, “Ema/Ude” stands as a testament to the exceptional artistry and dedication of its creator, Samuel Osaze.

The Authentic Global Film Awards, set to take place on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, celebrates groundbreaking storytelling and cinematic excellence.

Osaze’s nomination not only highlights his creative prowess but also positions “Ema/ Ude” as a standout work in the competitive landscape of global filmmaking.

In addition to the honour of nomination, “Ema/Udeh” is now eligible for non-exclusive distribution on Authentic TV (ATV), a platform dedicated to showcasing exceptional films to a worldwide audience.

As part of the nomination, the documentarist and renowned festival manager has been invited to attend the festival and awards ceremony in person.

Dr. Gershom Sikaala, representing the festival, extended warm congratulations to Osaze, stating, “This nomination honours your creative achievement and invites you to share your story with the world.”

The film explores the Ema/Udeh traditional tattoo of the Esan people in Edo State, Nigeria, which serves as both a curative and artistic practice, particularly for treating splenomegaly (swollen spleen).

Beyond its medicinal, aesthetic, and spiritual significance, this ancient practice has persisted into the 21st century, sparking global interest and debate despite the dominance of modern medicine.

The documentary explores key questions: How does Ema/Udeh compare to modern tattoos? What makes it a preferred treatment over orthodox medicine? Is splenomegaly endemic to Esan people, and how do others address it? Can this practice align with global health standards?

The film engages diverse perspectives, including practitioners, locals, academics, and medical experts, fostering dialogue to improve healthcare synergy.

“Ema/Udeh not only treats ailments but also transforms the body into a canvas, blending healing and artistry. This convergence of art and medicine highlights the dual role of Ema/Udeh artists as healers and creators, preserving cultural heritage while addressing health needs.

The practice underscores the potential for traditional methods to coexist with modern healthcare, offering a unique model for holistic well-being,” said Osaze.

