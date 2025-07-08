Osaze’s ‘Ema/Udeh’ Documentary Earns Two Int’l Film Festival Nominations

‘Ema/Udeh: Ancient Healing Tattoo of the Esan People’, a captivating documentary by Samuel Osaze, has earned international acclaim with nominations at the 2025 Windsor International Black Film Festival (WIBFF) and the inaugural Authentic Global Film Awards.

The documentary explores the traditional Ema/Udeh tattoo practice of the Esan people in Edo State, Nigeria.

It has continued to resonate with audiences and critics alike, receiving global recognition for its powerful storytelling and cultural insight.

In a nomination letter, a representative from WIBFF wrote: “We are thrilled to announce that your film has been nominated for the 2025 Windsor International Black Film Festival! This is an incredible honour, and we’re truly excited by the possibility of celebrating your work among this year’s standout storytellers.”

Earlier in May, the documentary was selected from over 3,000 global submissions for the Authentic Global Film Awards in Los Angeles. The awards honour outstanding storytelling and cinematic achievement.

Dr. Gershom Sikaala of the Authentic Global Film Awards praised Osaze’s work, saying: “This nomination honours your creative achievement and invites you to share your story with the world.”

The documentary, now eligible for non-exclusive distribution on Authentic TV (ATV), examines the Ema/Udeh tattoo tradition—an ancient practice used for both healing and artistic expression, especially in treating splenomegaly (swollen spleen).

Beyond its curative value, Ema/Udeh explores the aesthetic, spiritual, and cultural dimensions of this traditional art. The film contrasts it with modern tattooing and medical practices, raising essential questions about the persistence of indigenous healing in the age of Western medicine.

Featuring voices from practitioners, community members, academics, and health experts, the documentary opens up a rich conversation about the potential for traditional and modern healthcare systems to complement each other. It also underscores how the Ema/Udeh tradition turns the human body into a canvas merging health, heritage, and art.

In celebrating both the cultural heritage and medical insight of the Esan people, Ema/Udeh elevates the role of traditional tattoo artists as both healers and custodians of ancestral knowledge offering a compelling case for a holistic approach to well-being.