Osayi-Samuel Slams CAF Over Ghanaian Referee Appointment

Super Eagles defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel, has criticised the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over the appointment of Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi for Nigeria’s AFCON semi-final clash against hosts Morocco.

The Nigerian fullback questioned why a match of such importance was handed to the Ghanaian official, whom he described as having a poor outing. Osayi-Samuel expressed frustration over what he believed were several wrong decisions taken during the game.

According to the Birmingham City defender, some of the referee’s calls made the contest more difficult for Nigeria and contributed to their eventual exit from the tournament.

Speaking to journalists in the mixed zone after the match, Osayi-Samuel did not hide his disappointment with the officiating. “One thing I would say is that the referee was really bad,” he said.

“I’m not saying that was the reason we lost, but he made some really bad decisions. It’s tough to watch when referees like this handle big games like today. But Morocco did really well.”