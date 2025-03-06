Osayi-Samuel Set To Replace Aina At Forest

Share

Bright Osayi-Samuel is set to leave Fenerbahce and join Nottingham Forest as a replacement for Ola Aina, who is also expected to leave the club this summer.

According to Takvim, Osayi-Samuel failed to reach an agreement on a new contract with the Turkish club despite three rounds of negotiations.

As a result, he has reportedly signed a preliminary contract with Forest ahead of a move to the Premier League. Meanwhile, Aina’s contract with Nottingham Forest will expire at the end of the season, and he has yet to agree on an extension with the club.

Forest have enjoyed an impressive season after struggling to avoid relegation in the past two campaigns. The arrival of Osayi-Samuel could strengthen their squad ahead of the next season.

