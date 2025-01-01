Osayi-samuel Set To Join Osimhen At Galatasaray

Share

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen may soon be joined by his teammate Bright Osayi-Samuel at Galatasaray.

Reports suggest the versatile defender has agreed to personal terms with the Turkish champions and could complete the move at the end of the season.

Osayi-Samuel, who currently plays for Fen – erbahce, has been a key figure for the club since joining from QPR in 2021. The 27-year-old has made 157 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 14 assists.

Despite his success, he appears ready for a fresh challenge. His contract with Fenerbahce runs until June 2025, but he has declined several offers to extend it. For months, speculation has linked him with a possible move to the English Premier League.

He even fueled rumors by attending a Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal match at Selhurst Park recently.

However, Turkish media reports now suggest that Osayi-Samuel may remain in Turkey. According to BBO Sports, he has agreed to join Galatasaray, the reign – ing Turkish Super Lig champions.

