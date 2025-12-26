Bright Osayi Reveals Joy Of Playing Alongside Chukwueze

Nigeria defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has praised teammate Samuel Chukwueze for his impressive display in the Super Eagles’ opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Chukwueze came into the tournament in excellent form, having tallied two goals and four assists for Fulham in the Premier League.

His display in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Tanzania reflected that same quality, as he consistently posed a threat to the opposition’s defence during his 59 minutes on the field.

Osayi-Samuel, who plays his club football for Fenerbahçe, praised Chukwueze’s pivotal role in the Super Eagles’ attacking strategy.

Bright Osayi love playing with Chukwueze