Bright Osayi Reveals Joy Of Playing Alongside Chukwueze

Nigeria defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has praised teammate Samuel Chukwueze for his impressive display in the Super Eagles’ opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Chukwueze came into the tournament in excellent form, having tallied two goals and four assists for Fulham in the Premier League.
His display in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Tanzania reflected that same quality, as he consistently posed a threat to the opposition’s defence during his 59 minutes on the field.
Osayi-Samuel, who plays his club football for Fenerbahçe, praised Chukwueze’s pivotal role in the Super Eagles’ attacking strategy.
Bright Osayi love playing with Chukwueze
According to New Telegraph, Osayi-Samuel praised the on-field chemistry he shares with Chukwueze, highlighting how their partnership strengthens the team’s performance.
“I love playing with him; we play on the same side,” Osayi-Samuel said. “What I need to do is just give him the ball and run in space. You know, he’s been great in the Premier League, and you can see those flashes of quality today.”
The defender stressed that Chukwueze’s influence will continue to increase as the team develops greater cohesion. “The more we gel and play together, the more we’ll see of him,” he added.
Osayi-Samuel also stressed the importance of converting their opportunities and providing service to the team’s main strikers as crucial for their tournament ambitions.
“I think taking our chances, we had quite a few today, but we didn’t take them,” he reflected. “Overall, the more we play together, know our strengths, and try to give service to our number 9, then yeah, all the best.”Chukwueze’s Impact by the Numbers
Chukwueze showcased his attacking threat in Nigeria’s win over Tanzania, completing six successful dribbles, winning 13 duels, and registering four touches inside the opposition’s penalty area.
Buoyed by their opening victory, the Super Eagles will aim to maintain their momentum when they face Tunisia in their next Group C match on December 27.