 Osayi Hosts Prayer Revival In Sokoto

President of the Remnant Christian Network (RCN), Apostle Arome Israel Osayi, led thousands of Christian faithful in a powerful three-day prayer revival in Sokoto State, calling for discernment in leadership and urging Christians across Nigeria to remain steadfast in prayer and service to God.

The event, themed “Sokoto Great Gospel Campaign 2025,” drew worshippers and prominent Christian leaders from across the northern states, marking a significant moment of spiritual awakening and unity in a region often affected by socio-religious tensions.

During one of the revival’s sermons, Apostle Osayi admonished Nigerian political leaders to be spiritually discerning and committed to delivering purposeful governance that truly serves the people.

“It is not enough to occupy positions of authority. True leadership must be led by divine insight and genuine compassion for the people,” Osayi declared.

He stressed that political stability and national development are best achieved when leaders submit to the principles of justice, truth, and God’s guidance.

Osayi further encouraged Christians to remain focused on their spiritual calling, warning against the dangers of compromise and seeking temporary solutions from ungodly sources.

“Christians in Nigeria must not retreat in the face of evil. There is an ongoing battle in the spiritual realm, and we must not yield ground,” he said. “Help from evil temples is temporary and destructive. We must stand firm and seek only divine help.”

He emphasized the role of Christian leaders in guiding their flocks with clarity and purpose, calling on churches across the country to intensify intercessory prayers for peace and unity.

The revival event was also marked by acts of compassion and social support, as palliatives were distributed to widows and underprivileged families, demonstrating the ministry’s commitment to holistic outreach.

“It is our responsibility to pray and work for the peace of Sokoto State and Nigeria,” Osayi added. “Let peace and harmony reign among all residents.”

The sessions included extended periods of worship, Bible teaching, and corporate prayer, leaving many attendees spiritually rejuvenated and hopeful.

The Sokoto Great Gospel Campaign 2025 is seen by many as a bold and peaceful expression of Christian unity in northern Nigeria. It reinforces the message that spiritual revival and national transformation go hand-in-hand, particularly in regions affected by insecurity and religious division.

Observers noted the peaceful and orderly nature of the revival, applauding the collaboration between local authorities, security agencies, and faith-based organizations to ensure the event’s success.

