O’Saunders Presents Art-Infused Collection, ‘The Artisan’

Share

Nigerian Fashion Label, O’Saunders, was one of the designers on the line up for Pan African Music Fashion and runway grand showcase recently.

When it was time for the models to walk the runway, O’saunders pieces had a unique touch to it. Both male and female models walked the runway in pieces that were either black or white.

Speaking with the Founder and CEO of O’saunders Fashion lable, Olabisi Saunders, confirmed that the collection is inspired by Abstract Art.

“The collection is called the Artisan. I took inspiration from different artistes. 99 per cent of the designs are painted. They are wearable couture arts pieces.”

The Artisan collection can be described as couture styles, though the designer says that each pieces can evolve from a regular couture piece to a ready-to-wear. They are Ready-to-wear but not the usual ready to wear,” she said.

On why she chose only black and white for the collection, she said: “Most of the piece in the collection are black and off white. I chose those black and white pieces to be able to project the paintings on the fabrics, which are very colourful. The paintings spoke through the designs”.

“For this collection, I didn’t go too much into glam. If you know me, you will know that I like my big sleeves and very structured pieces. The pieces in this collection is structured well but what I did was to tone down on some of my sleeves which I am known for, and let the paintings speak for me this time around,” she said.

Olabisi Saunders is a fashion designer noted for paintings and flamboyant sleeves, with which she has carved a niche for herself. After her degree in Fashion Designing in Ghana, she came out with her label- O’Saunders- which is now one the respected fashion brands in Nigeria.

One of her biggest dreams is to have her pieces sold in premium stores in Nigeria and around the world.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"