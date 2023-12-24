O’Saunders Brand Makes Come Back With Metamorphose Collection

After a long time of staying off the ever busy and energy demanding fashion industry, Nigerian designer and founder of O’Saunders Fashion brand, Olabisi Saunders is back in the clothing line world. The designer whose designs are big on paintings and elaborate sleeves said the Metamorphose Collection is now more refined and big on colours. The new collection is a way of reintroducing her work in the fashion space. Speaking about the new collection, she said, “I tagged this latest collection Metamorphose because for a long time, I have been withdrawn.

One thing with a butterfly is that it starts from its larvae stage and metamorphose to full blown butterfly. So, it is like how I withdrew from the industry and took time to figure out myself again. I also had medical issues. My doctors told me stay indoors most time and then, most importantly, slow down on my work. “I had four miscarriages. In those four years of hiatus, I now have a son. I am thankful for that. I am fully back with my brand going higher. This is a comeback collection.” When asked if she feels she has missed out a lot in the industry, she said, “Somehow I missed a lot and somehow, I didn’t. I also know the industry has missed me.

I know I am going to catch up.” Talking about her collection, Olabisi said she has not lost her niche, which is in making bold and daring designs. “I am all about painting and about massive sleeves. I like when my designs are out there. You can see that I have not lost my touch. But you can see that I have refined it. I do more colours. Before now, I do more of white. It is all about the metamorphosis that I am talking about.” Explaining what goes into painting fabrics, Olabisi said it is a lot of “hard work”.

“It takes a lot to paint a fabric. There is a lot of financial responsibilities. There is hard work and sleepless night. One thing about painting is that you cannot paint the front and back at the same time. Some time, you have to cut and sew and paint. At other times, you have to paint before you sew. It depends on what you want to do. It hasn’t been easy. These are pieces I don’t even know if I will sell them.”