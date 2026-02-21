Osasuna, Espanyol, Levante Look To Upset Old Order

Spanish football takes centre stage this weekend with heavyweight favourites looking to stamp their authority, while stubborn underdogs hope to upset the established order.

At El Sadar, CA Osasuna brace for a daunting examination against table-toppers Real Madrid. Osasuna come into this contest on the back of a goalless draw with Elche CF, a result that preserved an impressive unbeaten streak stretching to five matches.

There is steel in Alessio Lisci’s side and a growing belief within their ranks. They have shown admirable balance between attack and defence in recent weeks, particularly at home where they attack with purpose and rarely shy away from taking the initiative.

Yet history and quality cast a long shadow over their optimism. Real Madrid may be without the influential Jude Bellingham due to a hamstring injury, but the return of Rodrygo and Marco Asensio from suspension significantly strengthens Álvaro Arbeloa’s hand.

Los Blancos have been relentless this season, especially on their travels where they consistently collect maximum points and maintain an imposing attacking output.

Even away from the Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid find the net with regularity and carry a cutting edge few sides in Spain can match.

Momentum also favours the visitors. Four victories in their last five outings underline their authority, while their attacking numbers remain intimidating.

Historically, Madrid have dominated this fixture, claiming victory in the overwhelming majority of recent meetings. For all of Osasuna’s resilience, this is a clash that stylistically favours the capital giants.

Osasuna will create chances — their home attacking metrics suggest as much — but they concede too often to feel comfortable against opponents of this calibre.

Real Madrid’s superior depth, experience and firepower should ultimately prove decisive, with an away victory and multiple goals looking the most plausible outcome.

In Madrid, attention shifts to the Metropolitano where Atlético Madrid seek redemption against RCD Espanyol. Diego Simeone’s men were left bruised by a humbling defeat to Rayo Vallecano, a performance that fell well short of their usual standards.

The loss was compounded by a suspension to Rodrigo Mendoza, yet Simeone retains enviable options in attack. Julián Alvarez and Ademola Lookman are pushing for starting roles after lively substitute appearances last time out, and Atletico’s home form offers reassurance.

At the Metropolitano, they are disciplined, organised and defensively uncompromising. Clean sheets are frequent, and opponents rarely find space to breathe, let alone score freely.

Espanyol travel to the capital without fresh injury worries following their draw with RC Celta de Vigo, though long-term absentees remain sidelined.

The larger concern, however, is form. Four defeats in five outings paint a troubling picture, and their away record leaves much to be desired. While they often manage to get on the scoresheet, defensive lapses continue to undermine their efforts.

Given Atletico’s structure, intensity and home solidity, this fixture tilts heavily in favour of the hosts. Expect Simeone’s side to reassert themselves, control proceedings and grind out a professional victory, likely without conceding.

Meanwhile, at Camp Nou, FC Barcelona are determined to respond after a painful setback against Girona FC, a match that saw Lamine Yamal miss a decisive penalty in a narrow defeat.

For Hansi Flick’s side, there could hardly be a better opportunity to bounce back than a home encounter with inconsistent Levante UD.

Barcelona’s home form has been nothing short of formidable. Victories have flowed freely, accompanied by a torrent of goals and a defence that allows little in return.

Their attacking fluency at home has overwhelmed most visitors, and the underlying numbers only reinforce the impression of dominance.