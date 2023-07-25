Osasuna Back In Europa Conference League As CAS Overturn UEFA Ruling

Finally, Osasuna have won their battle to be admitted into the UEFA Conference League, after they took their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The La Liga club were initially kicked out of Europe’s third-tier competition as punishment for a decade-old match-fixing scandal just four weeks before the tournament’s opener.
But the Spanish side had been due to return to European football for the first time in over a decade next season after they finished seventh in La Liga last term.
But that was taken away from them earlier this month after the Union of European Football Associations(UEFA) banned them following historical match-fixing allegations relating to an incident which took place in 2013.
Osasuna, though, took their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport(CAS) in Switzerland and CAS have now overturned that ruling from UEFA.
It means that Osasuna will now play in Europe’s third-tier European competition next term, with their first fixture taking place in late August.