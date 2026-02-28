Osas Okonyon: Woman Do So Much More Than Mere Stereotypes

Osas Okonyon is an actress, writer, singer and self-described storyteller, who is steadily carving a place for herself in Nollywood with quiet confidence and undeniable range. From her work behind the scenes as a writer to her growing presence on screen, Osa’s journey has been defined by intention, curiosity and a deep love for story. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she speaks about landing her first major lead role in EVI, navigating the physical and emotional demands of the film, discovering a new relationship with music, and why female-led storytelling matters now more than ever.

Is EVI your first movie as an actress?

This is not my first outing as an actress. However, it’s my first major feature. And fortunately, for me, I got to play the lead. It’s very exciting, considering I haven’t been in the industry for so long.

Before now, which movies have you done?

I’ve actually been on another feature film, but it’s not out yet. It was shot even before ‘Evi’, interestingly, but it’s been slated for festival runs this year as well. I can’t mention the name, but you’ll hear about that soon. Outside of that, I’ve been in a couple of short films. I’m also in the popular family sitcom, ‘My Flatmates’. So, those are some of the things that I’ve been in.

‘Evi’ is your first feature film, and you got to play the lead role. How did that happen?

I would say providence. I entered for the audition, like everybody else. I sent in my tape, and then I got a callback. I went through the entire process, really. We had three stages of the screening before I finally got the part. And it was the most exciting thing that happened to me last year.

What was filming ‘Evi’ like? How challenging was it?

Honestly, it was crazy. It was really crazy because I also had to dance, and just a month before we started filming ‘Evi’, I had a major ankle injury, which meant that dancing was going to be a struggle, even walking on heels. And this is supposed to be a superstar, who’s mostly going to be wearing heels. She’s going to be strutting round town, you know, performing in boots and everything.

So, physically, it was incredibly overwhelming. But I had the support of the team. Production was great. I always had slippers from Wardrobe and an apple box waiting for me. Also, I may be a choir girl but not necessarily a musician. I hadn’t done any major performance or anything like that until that time. I think I had the full experience, you know, I was singing these songs that I enjoy. Some of them I even wrote.

What was the studio process like? How was it like writing songs and performing them?

It was so much fun! Prior to this, I had never written music before. The entire team was grateful. And when you’re doing something with Tyanx, honestly, it doesn’t matter that you’ve never been there before. He guided me so excellently. He made me believe I could do it, challenged me and held my hand every step of the way. I felt like a true superstar, just having fun and creating beautiful music.

Before Evi, as you said, you were just a choir girl. Did you have it in mind to go into music to release an album or be a music artiste?

I’ve always really loved music as a person. People have always asked me what I wanted to do with my musical talent. I would always say things like, my plan for music is to retire on a beachside somewhere. And then in my retired state, I would own a pub, and I would sing music for free to everybody who came to my pub every Thursday.

We would call it maybe Osas Special Thursday or something. So, I’ve always really just felt music on a more personal level. For me, music has never really been something that I want to make money from or explore in that way. Not to brag, but I am multitalented. And so, music for me has been that talent that I felt was for me.

You know, this one is my personal. This is one that I get to feel more at home in. And I wanted to hoard it for myself and the people closest to me. But I’ve always said that whenever I got an opportunity to be in a musical, I would grab it with both hands.

Now that you’ve explored it, what are you going to be doing with your musical talent?

I think, I would start with the ‘Evi’ album first, but honestly, right now, I’m very open to exploring that. While we were shooting, even some of the background actors that we had would walk up to me and be like, “is this really your voice”?

I would say yes. And then they’re asking for my own personal music, my name on Spotify and all that. So, I started to say maybe, this shouldn’t be just for me alone. Maybe, this is something that I can also share with the world. So, I’m now very open. I don’t have any concrete plans yet as to how I’m pursuing that, but I know that I’m open.

What was it like working with Judith Audu Productions, being directed by Uyoyou Adia and the entire cast and crew on the project?

I say this from the bottom of my heart; it’s one of the best experiences I’ve had. These women run a tight ship! Everything runs like a well-oiled machine. You could tell that they were very intentional with the organisation and everything else. They had a vision, and they were clinical in bringing it to life.

Working on a project this big can be very overwhelming but these women held me up through it all. They made me feel like I truly belonged and that I deserved to be there. Everyone on the crew was amazing. The cast was so talented and fun to work with. It was a lifetime experience.

EVI is a female-led film with Female filmmakers at the helm of it. What are your thoughts on female representation in Nollywood and how EVI speaks to it? ⁠

We live in a world where women’s voices are still being stifled. Where women’s experiences are minimised and overlooked, and even when they’re portrayed, many times, they seem to be portrayed from the same reduced/myopic lens. But women are beyond stereotypes. We’re multidimensional beings, and so, every chance I get to be a voice is one that I ultimately welcome.

Evi plays a very important role in bringing to light some of the challenges that women face in music and in the creative industry (matter of fact, every sector) as a whole. It’s an important story. It shows the beauty of women holding up other women and reminds us that when we band together, we’re truly unstoppable.

Your bio says you write for BellaNaija. Was acting something you set out to do, or did you stumble upon it?

I’ve always loved film. I’ve always loved theatre. I always knew I wanted to act. I didn’t know how I was going to venture into that. But I knew I always wanted to act. And I was a writer all the time. I had been writing since I knew how to write. That was how I fed myself through school. For the most part, I used to write for agencies.

I used to write scripts and skits for some Instagram comedians and things like that. And so, when I got the opportunity to work at BellaNaija, I took it because at the end of the day, it’s something that I also love to do. When I joined the team at BellaNaija, I knew I still loved film and theatre. So every now and then, when I got the chance, I would just go for an audition. In 2023, I decided I want to do this for real this time. I actually want to pursue this. And that’s when I started to take it seriously.

What’s your field of study?

Thank you very much for that question because it has absolutely nothing to do with any of the things that I’m pursuing. I studied Geology at the University of Benin.

As a writer, are you working on any movie script of your own?

Yes, I am. I like escapist stories sometimes. I always say the world is already hard enough. So, sometimes, I really just want to be in a world and just escape the harsh reality. Sometimes, it’s good to bring these things into our consciousness. And entertainment is one way to do that. I just want to be in a world where, you know, I’m not drowned.

There is a general belief that the dating and relationship scene is like a war zone in Nigeria. Do you believe that? What can I say?

Everybody is showing everybody pepper, right? But I honestly think that there are still beautiful love stories regardless, which is why I started a series recently. It’s short-form content that has been going on my Instagram. We have like three parts out now with a very close friend of mine. It highlights how simple and beautiful love could actually be, you know. It doesn’t have to be hard at all. Sometimes, it can just be that simple and that easy.

Can you just give me a brief introduction of yourself?

My name is Osas Okonyon. I’m an actress. I’m a writer, a singer. Basically, I’m all around creative. I like to call myself a storyteller.

What should people look out for in ‘Evi’?

Look out for hope, look out for beauty, look out for music. Also, very importantly, ‘Evi’ will show us the other side of things, the other side of the glitz and the glam and some of these harsh judgments that we pass on these music stars, not knowing them, not knowing the things that go on behind the scenes.

‘Evi’ sort of opens up your eyes or opens up your mind to this. We also get to see how the industry is for women, especially how it can be better for women. Also, just the general hope that people deserve second chances. People deserve to be seen for who they are. You would see all of that in ‘Evi’.