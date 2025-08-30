Osas Ighodaro Opens Up On First On-Screen Kiss

Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro has opened up about her very first on-screen kiss in the Nigerian movie industry, describing it as an unexpected and shocking moment.

The actress, who relocated to Nigeria from the United States (US) in 2012, revealed that during her first kiss scene, the male actor involved went beyond what she expected by attempting to use his tongue.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Culture League Podcast, Ighodaro admitted that the experience was her first real “Rude shock” in Nollywood.

She said, “My first on-screen kiss in Nigeria took me by surprise. Though I knew the kiss was coming and I was prepared for an on-screen kiss, I didn’t expect what happened.

“In my experience, you are not supposed to put your tongue down somebody’s throat. But the person did.”

The actress further emphasised that professionalism requires communication beforehand when filming such intimate scenes.

“On a basic level, if you are going to do an on-screen kiss, you should talk about it. Something like, ‘Oh, I’m going to put my tongue in your mouth.’ But if you don’t talk about it, then you know the basics, you just don’t do it.”