Osas Ighodaro Opens Up On 4-Year Heartbreak

Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, has narrated how her ex-boyfriend cheated on her while she was based in the United States (US).

Ighodaro, who spoke in a recent interview on the Lone Wolf podcast, described the experience as “Devastating,” saying she had pictured spending forever with him.

Speaking on the programme, the actress recalled driving to Baltimore to surprise him, only to discover another woman who was pregnant in his room, and was forced out by security after confronting him.

She further disclosed that the situation quickly escalated when he called security personnel to escort her out of the house.

She said the betrayal completely shattered her, leaving her heartbroken and realising that he, or perhaps God, had other plans for their relationship.

“After getting a new car, I drove all the way to Baltimore to surprise my then-boyfriend. I stood at his door for about five minutes waiting for him to answer.

“Five minutes might not seem long, but in that moment, it felt like forever. He finally opened the door, and I said, ‘What took you so long? Surprise! aren’t you happy to see me?” she said.

“His response was, ‘Why didn’t you say you were coming?’ I thought he’d be happy that I drove all the way to see him, especially since I had just bought this car.

“I tried to go to his room, but the door was locked. I asked why, and he said he had a friend there. I told him to come out, and he said it was a girl, not a guy.

“I asked why he had a girl in his room, and he told me to sit down. I started shouting. At that point, he called the complex security to escort me out.

“I drove out of the complex, and I drove right back in, telling me he didn’t want me to get in trouble for fighting a pregnant woman,” she added.

“My whole world collapsed. I’ve always been a lover girl, someone who puts my all into relationships. This was devastating for me.

“It was young love, someone, I thought I wanted to spend the rest of my life with, but clearly, he, or maybe God, had other plans.”