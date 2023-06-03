Osaro Launches First Book, ‘The Price Of Pride’

Precious Esosa Osaro, a teenager, recently launched her first book, titled “The Price of Pride”, at the Freedom Gate Auditorium to commemorate the 2023 Children’s Day celebrations. Speaking during the book presentation, Precious thanked God, her parents, and everyone present for making the day eventful.

“I want to thank God for giving me the inspiration to bring this idea to life. My thanks also go to my family for their love and support, especially my father, who encouraged, taught, and motivated me to make this project a reality,” she said. “I wrote “The Price of Pride”, so that I could pass a message to teenagers like me.

Most especially for the proud ones, there is always a reward for being proud. It could be death, embarrassments, bad names, and so many more. But in this case, Ada died as a result of pride, though it was not her fault. If she had been scolded, she would not have found herself in such a situation, much less dying as a proud girl.

Anwuli Ojogwu, one of the publishers of renowned Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s books, was full of praise for the book and its author. She said: “The Price of Pride is a good debut, I found this imaginative in the design of the plot into 10 chapters, which in literature we would describe as aptly the right technique till the end of the story from inciting incidence…”

Peter Osaro Ehigiator, the author’s father, in his remarks, urged parents to nurture their kids’ abilities and gifts. Every child, he said, is intended to be great and that all they need is guidance and support to bring out the best in them. “Everything about the book is the writer’s creative idea.

When she told me she was writing a novel, I took a look at it and kept urging her to write more while also showing her how to divide her tale into chapters. I asked her to type it after she was finished. I informed her that I would release the book to mark her 14th birthday, which was on November 8, 2022.”