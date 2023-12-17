New Telegraph

December 17, 2023
Osanipin Tasks Auto Industry Players on Local Content, Integration

The Director General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Joseph Osanipin has challenged the key players in the Nigerian Automotive Industry to think more on automotive components development and integration in assembly operations.

The DG threw the challenge during the 2023 Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Awards held recently in Lagos. He said: “Today we are here to celebrate; however, we need to challenge ourselves with the future of the Nigeria automotive industry.

We need to take the necessary steps to make these changes. It starts with us; we are the ones to determine where the automotive sector will be heading in Nigeria.” Osanipin seized the opportunity to applaud NAJA for standing firm in promoting the local auto industry.

He however challenged the awardees to consider components manufacturers in future NAJA awards projects. Over 29 persons and companies who have distinguished themselves in the industry were specially recognised and honoured in different award categories.

