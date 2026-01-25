Osaka Withdraws From The Australian Open Before Match

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from her Australian Open third-round match shortly before she was due to take the court against home qualifier Maddison Inglis.

Japan’s Osaka, 28, has cited a left abdominal injury – which she has a history of problems with – for pulling out. The announcement came about two hours before the pair were expected to take to Rod Laver Arena in Saturday’s night session.

Osaka, who was seeded 16th, decided after warming up at Melbourne Park earlier. “I thought I could push through it,” said Osaka, who won the Melbourne title in 2019 and 2021.

“I played my last match with some pain and thought maybe if I gave myself a break before my match, I would be able to handle it.

” Four-time major champion Osaka, who also claimed US Open titles in 2018 and 2020, needed a medical timeout during Thursday’s win over Romania’s Sorana Cirstea.