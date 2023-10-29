Osagie Ize-iyamu: Compelling Call For Leadership

In the heart of Edo State, it is time for deep introspection, self-reflection, and candid conversations. Through its historical journey, from the glorious days of Samuel Ogbemudia to the scholarly era of Prof Ambrose Ali, and on to the tumultuous reigns of military regimes and the challenging term of Godwin Obaseki, Edo has witnessed a rollercoaster ride of leadership.

Edo’s journey through these times has been a tumultuous one, marked by underdevelopment, neglected infrastructure, crumbling educational institutions, environmental degradation, and a rise in social issues. As we examine our state, we must confront the stark reality: Edo, an oil-producing state, stands in unambiguous contrast with its potential. The capital city, once a jewel, now shows the scars of neglect.

The past eight years were disheartening; the most thriving “educational” institutions in Benin City are the infamous “Yahoo Yahoo” schools where young boys, some as young as 10, pursue dubious certificates in online fraud. This heartbreaking revelation is emblematic of the state’s challenges. Erosion ravages our landscapes, with menacing craters and pitfall-like floods making life perilous.

It is perplexing to think that the land of great Obas, Edo, known for its brave warriors and legendary giants, a land renowned for producing exquisite art and remarkable architecture during the European Renaissance, now grapples with these woes. We must ask ourselves: are we no longer the descendants of fearless forebears who ventured to Europe before it reached our shores?

How do the mathematical proportions of our cherished bronzes differ from Leonardo da Vinci’s creations? Our ancestors crafted masterpieces that amazed the white man when he arrived with superior firepower. As election time nears, we need to ponder these questions and the future of our beloved state. Many have asked why I passionately support Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. My response remains consistent over the past 12 years: I support Pastor Ize-Iyamu because he possesses the vision, intellectual prowess, and a profound commitment to his people.

He has a genuine desire to prove himself, prepared over the years with a comprehensive understanding of Edo’s challenges. Born and raised in Benin, he chose to remain in his homeland when others were lured by wealth elsewhere. Pastor Ize-Iyamu, a scion of one of Benin’s illustrious families, received the best education and brought his wife, Prof. Idia, back to their roots. His deep love for his people is evident in his character and actions, and it can only bode well for Edo’s progress.

His “Simple Agenda” epitomizes his approach, addressing issues of security, social welfare, manpower development, training, and the importance of leading by example. It is clear that Pastor Ize-Iyamu has conducted a thorough analysis of the state’s challenges over the years, both as a common man in Edo and through his experiences as a public servant, a businessman, and a parent.

In conclusion, the future of Edo State depends on electing sincere, focused, visionary leadership, free from political deceit and corruption. The “Simple Agenda” outlines a systematic approach for development, ensuring that the government’s progress is transparent, measurable, and results-driven. As new challenges arise, we need strong, pragmatic leadership. I am resolute in my conviction that Pastor Ize-Iyamu is the right person to lead Edo to a brighter future.

He’s a man who has faced adversity and risen for his people, a true hero. While debates about zoning and other issues are important, practicality should prevail. Leadership is about appointing the best-pre- pared person for the job, not merely following a predetermined order. It is time for us to unite behind the candidate best equipped to lead our state to prosperity. Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, we urge you to declare your candidacy – this is a heartfelt plea, straight from the core of our hearts.