Orumba Women Go Spiritual As Onunkwo Carpets Name Droppers

Ahead of the final primary election of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the Anambra South Senatorial District, women leaders in Orumba South Local Government Area have embarked on what they described as a spiritual prayer session for the victory of Ebuka Onunkwo.

It will be recalled that the number of aspirants was pruned from eight to three Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, Mr. Emma Nwachukwu, and Chief Paschal Agbodike following Onunkwo’s victory in the recent mock primary election.

The prayer session comes as the Ebuka Onunkwo Campaign Organization took a swipe at those it described as faceless individuals spreading false narratives against its principal.

According to the campaign organization, the prayer session is symbolic and signifies that Onunkwo is widely accepted by the people.

They said the fact that the women chose to go spiritual in their support shows he is the candidate they believe in, describing the session as “a call to heaven to protect and uplift a man they see as the best choice to represent Anambra South.”

The statement added that the people of Anambra South are eagerly awaiting Onunkwo’s emergence as APGA’s candidate and are standing behind him in body, soul, and spirit. It emphasized that Onunkwo is “tested, trusted, and ready to serve with integrity and vision.”

They called on APGA delegates to heed the “voice of the people,” stressing that “the voice of the people is the voice of God” and urged them not to allow what they described as a “divine moment” to pass by.

Reacting to circulating claims that Onunkwo had threatened Governor Charles Soludo, the organization dismissed the reports as baseless.

They declared: “Let it be made unequivocally clear that at no time has Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo or his campaign team threatened the people’s Governor, Prof. C.C. Soludo, whom we hold in the highest esteem as the leader of our great party, APGA.”

They described the continued attempts to misrepresent the support for Onunkwo as a threat to Governor Soludo as “a cheap diversion from the real issue—the fear of a fair contest.”

The statement also criticized those who had earlier celebrated the mock primary election as a victory but are now questioning its credibility. “If they truly won the mock primary, why the sudden panic? Or could it be that they never really won and are now afraid to face a transparent and democratic process?” the group queried.

The organization challenged those behind the smear campaign to show up at Monday’s primary election if they are confident in their claims.

“The primary election has been scheduled for Monday. Let all aspirants come forward and participate in a free, fair, and credible process before the delegates. Let the will of the people prevail, no noise, no intimidation, no media propaganda,” the statement said.

They warned that any attempt to suppress the will of the people or smear Onunkwo’s candidacy with falsehoods would only deepen their resolve to uphold democracy.

“We advise this faceless camp and their sponsors to desist from spreading misinformation and instead prepare for the democratic process ahead. APGA belongs to all of us, and the people not hired writers or frightened political jobbers will decide,” the statement concluded.