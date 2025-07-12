Orumba South Receives N150m Worth Of Medical Equipment

Medical equipment valued at N159 million was on Thursday presented to healthcare institutions in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State by the Council Mayor, Chief Shedrack Azubuike.

The equipment, which spans over forty different categories, includes hospital beds, maternity and laboratory equipment, medicaments, as well as testing and diagnostic kits.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mayor Azubuike said the intervention was necessitated by the need to upgrade the council’s health department to address current and emerging healthcare challenges effectively.

“We are dealing with residents in rural areas who require as much medical assistance as possible. With this initiative, access to quality healthcare services will be significantly improved,” he said.

The Mayor expressed appreciation to Governor Charles Soludo for his leadership in revitalizing the state’s health sector, particularly through the recruitment of medical personnel and the upgrading of hospitals and primary healthcare centres.

“This initiative draws inspiration from Governor Soludo’s bold efforts in revamping the health sector. His administration’s commitment has given us the impetus to take this action today,” Azubuike stated.

He also lauded the state government for its free prenatal and postnatal healthcare programme for pregnant and nursing mothers, describing it as a major boost to maternal and child health in the state.

Reaffirming his commitment to supporting the governor’s healthcare development agenda, Azubuike emphasized that the equipment donation was not just a gesture, but a strategic investment in the health and future of the people of Orumba South.