Orumba South LGA Boils Over N500,000.00 Alleged Misappropriation

…As Anambra NULGE Plans Protest March

Three days after the Chairman of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Orumba South, Mrs Ogwo Schorlastica Anulika was allegedly beaten blue-black by the Head of Local Government Administration (HLGA), the Council Area is boiling following allegations of N500,000.00 misappropriation by the same HLGA, Mr Jonathan Uzoigwe and the Head of Personnel Management (HPM) Mrs Regina Anuna meant for the payment of claims to the staff of the Council.

Deepening the situation is the issuance of the query to the Vice Chairman of NULGE in the Council area Mr Cornelus Ofoto by the HPM Mrs Regina Anuna which the workers contended was done in bad faith unsuspecting that the Union Vice Chairman should not reply to the query.

Already the Anambra state President of NULGE has concluded arrangements to visit the Council area and address members of the union in order to avert a breakdown of law and order as members are set to protest against the two incidents

The union also accused the duo of HPM and HLGA of imposing one Mr Smart on the union in Orumba as the Local Government Chairman instead of the duly elected Chairman Mrs Ogwo Schorlastica Anulika.

According to a staff of the union who gave his name as Nnamdi ” What is happening at the Orumba South local government area is known to our state President and he is going to address all of them including the N500.000.00 claim meant for the staff of our local government area”

“We have also petitioned the Local Government Service Commission to look into the matter and bring those involved to book or we take action”

“This is what we are facing here and it has been happening for someone now and we urge our President to come into the matter now” he said.

Confirming the already charged situation, the President of NULGE Mr Adigwe Chukelu said that there have been several reports from Orumba South local government and we already have a petition before the Local Government Service Commission in the state but I appeal for calm among our members as we are on top of the matter” he said.