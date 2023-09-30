Orumba South HLGA Faces Suspension Over Assault On NULGE Chair

The Head of Local Government Administration (HLGA) in Orumba South Council Area of Anambra State, Mr Jonathan Uzoigwe may risk suspension from office following allegations of assault on the Chairperson of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE), Mrs Ogwo Schorlasymtica Anoike.

According to the state President of NULGE, Comrade Adigwe Chikelu who confirmed the incident, the union has lodged a petition to the Anambra Local Government Service Commission and has recommended his suspension.

Adigwe noted, “This is not the first time we are getting this report about Jonathan Uzoigwe who has become a serial in this act of assault and this is unbecoming of a senior civil servant of his status ”

“If you go to Anaocha local government area where he was before now you will hear of a similar show of misconduct which is against the Civil Service Rules and we have reported the incident to the Local Government Civil Service Commission recommending his suspension” he said.

Adigwe further insisted that Uzoigwe must undertake the medical expenses of Anulika adding that this is yet an opportunity for the union to warn members who are stuck in trade to molest members as the union would no longer take kindly to such show of gross misconduct in future.

Narrating her ordeal in the hands of Uzoigwe, Mrs Anulika disclosed that she was beaten to stupor by the HLGA Mr Jonathan Uzoigwe in an attempt to stop her from addressing workers for the celebration as directed by the Council Transition Committee Chairman, Mrs Anulika, adding that the quick intervention of the Security Officers attached to the Council Area saved her from being beaten to death.

She said the incident happened at the Council Secretariat, on Wednesday.

According to her, I was given the 63rd Independence Anniversary invitation as the NULGE Chairperson in the Area by the Social Welfare Unit in the Council, so, I have to inform the workers that the Council Chairman has invited us to the anniversary march passed on Sunday while addressing the workers, the HLGA, Mr Chidozie, angrily came out of his office and order me to stop addressing workers, noting that there is nothing like NULGE in Orumba South and Anambra State in general and the process of trying to resolve the issue, he started beating me without considering that I am a married woman.

“During the attack, I sustained a fracture in my right hand and bruises in other parts of my body.

“If not for the quick intervention of the security officers in the area, I don’t know what would have happened to me by now, I thanked God Almighty for spearing my life, she wept. She has made an official report to the local Government service commission and the union state secretariat respectively

Mrs Anulika appealed to the State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo to call the HLGA to order to avoid further breakdown of law and order in the Council Area.

But. Uzoigwe, in his swift reply, denied the allegation, saying it is taboo to beat a married woman in Igbo land.

According to him, nothing of such happened in the Council Area. How do you expect me, an HLGA to insult myself by beating a Junior Staff?

How will this sound before the public? When there are procedures and rules I would have applied if truly such a case arises. My rank is above beaten by any junior Staff.

I did not beat her. It is a cook fabrication plan by her and the State Chairman of NULGE, Comrade Adigwe Chikwelu, to tarnish the hard-end reputation I have build for decades across the state.

The bandage she is tiring around her hand is a plan to spoil my name before the state government and the general public.

“The general public should please disregard the information, he said.