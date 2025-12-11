Orumba South Council Boss Commissions Security Vehicles, Motorcycles To Fight Insecurity

Forty-eight hours after suspected gunmen launched an assault on villages in Ogbunka, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, the Council on Wednesday commissioned three security Sienna vehicles and motorcycles to enhance local security operations.

In a related development, the 15 communities in Orumba South have adopted an official zoning framework and political rotational charter for all elective and appointive positions, including the Council Chairman and Deputy, the House of Assembly member representing Orumba South, and Supervisory Councilors.

The initiative aims to promote unity, political stability, equitable representation, and sustainable development across the area.

The resolution emerged from an extraordinary General Assembly of Orumba South stakeholders, which stipulated that no zone shall retain any political position for more than two consecutive tenures.

Ahead of the meeting, the Council Chairman, Honourable Shedrack Azubuike, presented three Sienna buses, three motorcycles, and other security equipment to the Agunechemba Security Outfit to bolster local security operations.

He also led stakeholders on an inspection of the ultra-modern Solution Digital Academy and the Orumba South Security Control Room.

Speaking at the assembly, Mayor Azubuike commended the communities and stakeholders for embracing the zoning charter, noting that it reflects a collective desire for fairness and balanced political participation.

He assured that the strengthened security system will provide a safe environment for governance and community development.

In their remarks, former Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Emeka Sibeudu; former House of Representatives member for Orumba North and South, Honourable Ben Nwankwo; prominent stakeholder Chief Arinze Onwuzuluike; and President General of Nawfija, Mr. Oforbuike Okoli, lauded the adoption of the rotational charter.

They described it as a visionary step that will minimize political tension, discourage unhealthy rivalry, and guarantee peaceful transitions across the zones.

They also applauded the council’s investments in security, emphasizing that peace and stability are critical for the successful implementation of the new political arrangement.