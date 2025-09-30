Orumba North Mayor Redefines Grassroots Leadership

In less than a year in office, the Mayor of Orumba North Local Government Area, Cashmir Chukwunoso Nwafor, popularly known as Ikolo Orumba, has set a new benchmark for grassroots leadership in Anambra State through bold projects, people-oriented policies, and visionary governance.

His achievements, which cut across infrastructure, healthcare, security, empowerment, and social welfare, have earned him widespread praise as a strong ally in Governor Charles Soludo’s mission to transform Anambra.

During a tour of the Local Government Area with journalists, Nwafor highlighted key milestones of his administration, beginning with the immortalization of the late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, the respected former INEC Chairman whose role in the historic June 12 election remains etched in Nigeria’s democratic history.

Beyond renovating the road leading to Prof. Nwosu’s residence, the mayor has initiated landmark projects within the LGA headquarters, including the construction of a modern chairman’s office, a befitting legislative chamber for councillors, and the expansion of administrative office blocks. He also renovated the council fence and built a security tower to enhance surveillance. Plans are underway for a Corps Members’ Lodge, underscoring his commitment to youth and national service.

Nwafor’s development agenda also extends to road infrastructure. In Ajali and Oko, 1.8km roads were constructed and asphalted, easing mobility and stimulating commerce. These efforts complement the state government’s massive road network projects crisscrossing Orumba North, Ufuma, Awa, Ndikelionwu, Oko, and beyond underscoring the synergy between the council and the Soludo administration.

Healthcare delivery has received unprecedented attention. In collaboration with the governor, the mayor facilitated the supply of solar power to hospitals across the LGA, ensuring uninterrupted service delivery. He also launched free medical care programmes, benefiting thousands of rural residents who previously struggled to access quality healthcare.

On human capital development, indigent women across Orumba North are receiving monthly grants to sustain their small businesses, providing a lifeline for struggling families. The mayor’s wife also led a landmark health outreach, distributing thousands of sanitary pads to schoolgirls while sensitizing them on menstrual hygiene and the dangers of unsafe alternatives.

Youth empowerment is central to Nwafor’s agenda. While Governor Soludo’s “One Youth, Two Skills” initiative is opening up opportunities statewide, the mayor is complementing it through agriculture-based empowerment programmes in partnership with Orumba North indigenes to harness the LGA’s agrarian potential and engage youths productively.

Speaking on his administration’s strides, Nwafor commended Governor Soludo’s transformative leadership and urged Ndi Anambra, particularly Orumba North residents, to support the governor’s second-term bid in 2025.

“Governor Soludo has shown uncommon dedication to the development of our dear state. Here in Orumba North, we are direct beneficiaries of his visionary leadership. Continuity is the only way to secure and expand these gains,” he said.

With his remarkable achievements in under a year and unwavering loyalty to Soludo’s vision, the Mayor of Orumba North has not only won the trust of his people but has also become a rallying voice for progressive governance at the grassroots level.