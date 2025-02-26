Orumba LG Receives Soludo As He Commences Devt Of Two Tourist Centers

Share

The people of Orumba North and South Local Government Areas of Anambra State on Wednesday dared the deadly activities of gunmen to receive Governor Charles Soludo on his working visit to the area.

Confirming this development amidst the huge turnout of villagers from the two Council Areas, the Mayor of Orumba South Local Government Area Shedrack Azubuike noted that the success story of the Agunechemba Security Squad has impacted positively the socioeconomic life of the people.

He explained that the people have taken the fight against insecurity in their hands adding that they came out in their numbers to show the underworld that the Council Areas belong to them and not those in the bush.

During the visit, Governor Soludo announced plans for the construction of a crucial road linking St. Augustine Rest Assured Hotel to the Community High School and the Umunze Ultra-Modern Market.

This significant infrastructure project will greatly improve mobility for residents and visitors, seamlessly connecting Umunze to the Umuchu Bye-Pass Road.

The governor emphasized that the initiative aligns with his administration’s broader strategy to drive economic growth, ease transportation challenges, and improve the overall quality of life in Anambra State.

His tour included visits to Ogbunka and Owerre-Ezukalla before he addressed a large gathering at Nkwo Umunze.

Acknowledging the resilience of the local populace despite security challenges, he commended their determination to build a thriving and prosperous community.

“Despite the security issues we face, the spirit of the community remains strong,” Soludo stated, urging Ndị Igbo to reconnect with their roots and foster collective efforts toward lasting peace.

“Let us unite as one people and resist the tide of insecurity. The government is doing its part, but lasting peace requires the cooperation and vigilance of the entire community,” he emphasized, warning those involved in criminal activities that they would face the full weight of the law if they refused to change their ways.

Beyond infrastructure and security, Governor Soludo revealed plans to develop notable attractions such as the Owerre-Ezukalla waterfall and cave, alongside the renowned Ogbunike cave.

This initiative aims to boost tourism, create job opportunities, and stimulate economic growth in the region

Share

