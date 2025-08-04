Ortuanya Emerges 16th UNN Vice Chancellor

…Lauds Tinubu, Mbah for Historic Milestone

Professor Simon Ortuanya has been appointed the 16th Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

This marks a historic milestone, as Ortuanya’s emerged the first indigenous Vice Chancellor from UNN’s host, Enugu North Senatorial District, also known as Nsukka Zone, since it was founded in 1960.

In his acceptance speech after his appointment was announced at the meeting of the Governing Council of University at the Enugu campus of the University, UNEC, on Sunday, Prof. Ortuanya paid special tributes to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Peter Mbah, and the UNN community for making the milestone possible.

He thanked Mbah for his exceptional drive and tenacity in helping to actualise what many see as a perennially elusive aspiration of the Nsukka people to produce a Vice Chancellor of the UNN.

“In a special way, I appreciate our President, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the transformation he has brought to bear on education in Nigeria. We are indeed proud of him, and very proud of his administration,” he said.

“Let me appreciate our Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, for his determination and commitment, for his doggedness and single-mindedness in making sure that today becomes a reality,” the new Vice Chancellor said.

Prof. Ortuanya also acknowledged the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oguejiofor Ujam; the Chancellor and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Engr. Kayode Olubunmi Ojo; members of the Selection Board, professors and the entire university community for being part of the historic moment.

Reaffirming his commitment to service, he vowed, “I pledge to serve this University with all my heart and with all my strength. I promise to work to reposition the University of Nigeria, to bring its glorious days back.

“We will redeem our name. We will rebuild the confidence. We will build new dreams, and tread the path that has never been walked upon before.”

The new Vice Chancellor called on all stakeholders, both academic and non-academic, to join hands with him in the five-year journey to restore the university’s founding vision “to restore the dignity of man.”

“I am extending my hands of friendship and fellowship and brotherhood to each and every one; after all, we are one family,” he added.

Announcing the new Vice Chancellor earlier, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Engr. Ojo, noted that the process began under the previous Governing Council with 26 candidates shortlisted.

“The process was rigorously and fairly done, with proper questions asked on matters concerning the growth of the university.

“The Council wanted a professor, who is sound in education, with an extensive network outside the university that can attract a lot of patronage. Prof. Ortuanya was found more than qualified to lead this great University, turn it around, and uplift it from decay in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, especially the first-generation universities,” Oji said.

Prof. Ortuanya succeeds the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ujam, and is expected to steer the affairs of the University of Nigeria for the next five years.

A distinguished legal scholar and administrator, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, SJD, FCIArb, FCIA, is a Professor of Law and the current Dean, Faculty of Law at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), where he has been credited with transforming the faculty’s academic environment and enhancing the global competitiveness of its graduates.

He previously served as Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Commissioner for Education, and Pioneer Director-General of the South East Governors’ Forum.

Prof. Ortuanya earned his LL.B degree from the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1988, and holds an LL.M from the University of Lagos and a Doctor of Juridical Science (SJD) from Loyola University Chicago.

He has held several academic leadership roles, including Associate Dean and Director of Law Clinics at both UNN and ESUT.

A prolific scholar, he has authored numerous influential works and is widely recognised for his expertise in Evidence, Human Rights, Public Health Law, and Legal Drafting.

His professional affiliations include Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators, Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Administration, and membership in global legal bodies such as the International Bar Association and the American Health Lawyers Association.