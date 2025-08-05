Ortuanya Emerges 16th UNN Vice Chancellor, Thanks Tinubu, Mbah

Professor Simon Ortuanya has been appointed the 16th Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), marking a historic moment as the first indigenous Vice Chancellor from the university’s host Enugu North Senatorial District, also known as Nsukka Zone, since it was established in 1960.

In his acceptance speech after the announcement was made at the meeting of the Governing Council held at the Enugu campus of the university on Sunday, Ortuanya paid tribute to key figures who he said played vital roles in making the milestone possible.

He said: “In a special way, I appreciate our President, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for the transformation he has brought to bear in education in Nigeria. We are indeed proud of him, and very proud of his administration.”

He also extended appreciation to the governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, for what he described as his exceptional drive and tenacity in helping actualize the long-standing aspiration of the Nsukka people. He added: “Let me appreciate our Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, for his determination and commitment, for his doggedness and singlemindedness in making sure that today becomes a reality.