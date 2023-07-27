Ortom’s Probe: 48 Vehicles Recovered By Assets Recovery Committee

The Benue State Assets Recovery Committee (ARC) set up by Governor Hyacinth Alia to probe and recover missing assets of the government under former Governor Samuel Ortom on Thursday said it has so far recovered 48 vehicles.

Chairman of the committee, Mr Hinga Biem who disclosed this during an interaction with journalists in Makurdi said of the 48 vehicles, 40 are motor vehicles while 5 have been willingly returned to the committee by the government officials he refused to name.

Mr Biam who said the mandate of the committee includes looking at the assets of the government and recovering those that have been taken away, sold or auctioned and those not properly treated, said the committee is also saddled with the responsibility to look at all landed property of the state scattered across the country.

He said that the committee has sent demand notices to 36 other concerned officials of the state government to appear and interact with the committee on the matter, but have not responded.

Mr Biem dispelled widespread speculation that members of the ARC pilfered some of the recovered vehicles for their own use.

He also said the committee has not been served with any court suit by “London Line”, one of the leading transport companies in the state to challenge the invasion of its automobile workshop during which some exotic cars were carted away.

He expressed bitterness that all utility vehicles had been taken away by Ortom’s administration stressing however that by convention, an exiting governor is entitled to a certain number of vehicles and some stipends for their upkeep.

He regretted that even the press bus and government house clinic ambulance were among many vehicles carted away by the last administration.