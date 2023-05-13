Ortom’s Life Pension Bill Suffers Setback As Lawmakers Shun Sittings Over 6

The life pension Executive Bill sent to the Benue State House of Assembly by Governor Samuel Ortom suffered a setback following the suspension of sitting by the lawmakers over alleged non-payment of their accumulated six months arrears and allowances.

The Bill titled: “A Bill for a law to make provisions for the maintenance of former governors of Benue State and their Dog”, has passed its first reading in the Assembly. The controversial Bill has met stiff opposition by the incoming governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, who raised the alarm over the Bill saying it only seeks the interest of the outgoing governors.

Contents of the Bill seen by Saturday Telegraph shows that section 2(a) (i) makes provision for the payment to the former governors of a monthly “stipend” equivalent to the salary of a sitting governor, while section 2(a) (ii) makes provision for the payment to all former deputy governors of a monthly “stipend” equivalent to the salary of a sitting deputy governor.

Similarly, section 2(b) provides for the building of a permanent residential accommodation in any town “of their choice” in Nigeria, while sections 2(c) and (h) provide for the provisions of 4 new cars every four years for the former governors and two new cars every four years for former deputy governors.

The cars shall be maintained at the expense of the State, the Bill states. Sections 2(d) and (e) provide for six personal staff for the former governors and three for the former deputy governors to be paid for by the State, while section 2(f) provides for 24- hour security surveillance and guard for all former governors and their deputies, at their discretion.

While section 2(g) provides for free medical treatment for them, their spouses, and at least four children under 18, section 3 provides that all the above expenses can be monetised. Also, section 4 entitles former governors of the state to two vacations abroad annually and the former deputy governors to one vacation abroad annually