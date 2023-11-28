Ortom: We’ve Accepted Responsibility Over PDP’s Poor Outings At 2023 Polls

Urges supporters to remain united, focused on criticizing APC govt

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom and other leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state on Tuesday admitted responsibility for the party’s poor outings in the last general elections.

The former governor was among PDP stalwarts that lost out gallantry in their quest to win the Governorship, Senatorial and some State Assembly seats having lost them woefully to their All Progressives Congress (APC) counterparts.

The party is currently at the Apex Court in a desperate move to challenge the governorship mandate of Governor Hyacinth Alia and his Deputy, Barr. Sam Ode which it claims was won by the PDP’s Rt. Hon. Titus Tyoapine Uba.

Addressing an expanded stakeholders meeting of the party in Makurdi, Chief Ortom said leaders of the party have put behind them the costly blunder they committed at the last election and sued for an enduring unity to offer what he called a robust and constructive opposition to put the APC led government on its toes and ensure it delivers on its sworn mandate to people of the state.

Chief Ortom said, “I and other leaders of the Benue PDP have since met and accepted responsibility for the poor performance of the party at the last polls. I want to use this opportunity to charge our supporters to more than ever, remain united and focused on the task of being a vocal, proactive but constructive opposition which must ensure that government delivers on its sworn mandate to the people”.

Chief Ortom who also lamented the failure of critical institutions of the state such as the Judiciary, the economy and security, enjoined the people to be vigilant and guard against acts that could aggravate already existing discontent among the populace owing to increasing manifestations of leadership failure at all levels.

Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Bemgba Iortyom in a statement said the stakeholders and party leaders unanimously emphasized the need for both its leadership and followers ‘to close ranks and put behind the events of the recent past which resulted in its party’s poor showing at the 2023 elections’.

The statement quoted the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, as warning of a gradual sliding of the country into “a state of nature” with disregard for the rule of law on the ascendancy, particularly with confusing and unconvincing judgements emanating from the courts of law on election petitions.

Senator Moro lamented “that these are about the most difficult of times being faced by Nigerians with the woes of insecurity and a crumbling economy pockmarked by a declining naira which is about the weakest currency even in Africa.

He, however, stated that as leader of the opposition political blocs in the Senate, he will work to galvanize such opposition and ensure things are put back on track.

The party’s Deputy Governorship running mate to Ub, who was reinstated his position as state chairman of the party, Sir Ngbede, enjoined teeming members of the party and supporters to keep faith with the PDP and remain united, reminding them that PDP remains the party of choice for people of the state who are aware of its unmatched track record of credible performance and working partnership with them since 1999.

BoT member of the party, Chief Mrs. Margaret Icheen and the state Assembly Minority Leader, Rt. Hon. Michael Audu, on their part separately thanked the party’s leaders for their untiring efforts to get it back on track after the unfortunate events of the 2023 elections.