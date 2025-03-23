Ortom Urges PDP Supporters To Shun Divisive Politics

Share

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has implored supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to shun divisive politics in resolving internal crises within the party.

Ortom made this call while addressing a delegation of party stakeholders from Vandeikya Local Government Area, who sought his counsel on resolving lingering disagreements within the party in the area.

He emphasized the need for party stakeholders to close ranks and eschew bitterness in the interest of peace and harmony.

Admonishing them to be their brothers’ keepers, the former Governor urged them to take a cue from his experience when he rejoined the PDP in 2018 and apply the same wisdom to move the party forward.

In his remarks, Dennis Ityavyar, a former PDP gubernatorial aspirant and leader of the delegation, extolled Ortom’s leadership qualities and political sagacity, assuring him that they would adhere to his counsel.

Also speaking, two other former gubernatorial aspirants in the 2023 elections, Paul Angya and Terkaa Ucha, emphasized the need to bury all differences and unite in pursuit of a common agenda.

The PDP stakeholders appreciated Ortom for playing a key role in ensuring that the 2023 governorship ticket was zoned to Kunav land and apologized on behalf of the Kunav nation for the negative comments made by their brother, Governor Hyacinth Alia, against him.

They noted that as a beneficiary of Ortom’s gesture toward Kunav, Governor Alia should tread with caution.

The visit also provided the Local Government chapter of the party an opportunity to condole with Ortom over the passing of his immediate younger brother, Bernard Ortom.

