Ortom To Sign Life Pension Bill For Benue Ex Govs

Outgoing Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom is scheduled to sign the “life pension bill to make provisions for the maintenance of former governors and their deputies and for other matters connected thereto” today.

Contents of the Executive Bill show that Section 2(a) (i) makes provisions for the payment to the former governors a monthly “stipend” equivalent to the salary of a sitting governor, while Section 2(a) (ii) makes provision for the payment to all former deputy governors of a monthly “stipend” equivalent to the salary of a sitting deputy governor.

Similarly, Section 2(b) provides for the building of a permanent residential accommodation in any town “of their choice” in Nigeria, while Sections 2(c) and (h) provide for the provisions of 4 new cars every four years for the former governors and two new cars every four years for former deputy governors.

The cars shall be maintained at the expense of the state, the bill states. Similarly, Sections 2(d) and (e) provide for six personal staff for the former governors and three for the former deputy governors to be paid for by the state, while Section 2(f) provides for a 24-hour security surveillance and guard for all former governors and their deputies, at their discretion.