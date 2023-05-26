New Telegraph

May 26, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ortom To Sign…

Ortom To Sign Life Pension Bill For Benue Ex Govs

Outgoing Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom is scheduled to sign the “life pension bill to make provisions for the maintenance of former governors and their deputies and for other matters connected thereto” today.

Contents of the Executive Bill show that Section 2(a) (i) makes provisions for the payment to the former governors a monthly “stipend” equivalent to the salary of a sitting governor, while Section 2(a) (ii) makes provision for the payment to all former deputy governors of a monthly “stipend” equivalent to the salary of a sitting deputy governor.

Similarly, Section 2(b) provides for the building of a permanent residential accommodation in any town “of their choice” in Nigeria, while Sections 2(c) and (h) provide for the provisions of 4 new cars every four years for the former governors and two new cars every four years for former deputy governors.

The cars shall be maintained at the expense of the state, the bill states. Similarly, Sections 2(d) and (e) provide for six personal staff for the former governors and three for the former deputy governors to be paid for by the state, while Section 2(f) provides for a 24-hour security surveillance and guard for all former governors and their deputies, at their discretion.

Read Previous

My Sound Too Loud To Fit Within A Box – Big Novie
Read Next

Ogun Assembly Workers Begin Strike

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023