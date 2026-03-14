Ortom To Benue Youths: Don’t Be Used As Political Thugs

…Condemns growing disruption of church services, other public gatherings

The immediate past Governor of Benue State and Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Chief Samuel Ortom, has urged youths to shun violence and resist attempts by individuals to use them as political thugs.

Chief Ortom gave this advice while speaking at the burial of elder statesman and former Chairman of the PDP in Benue State, Hon. Aloysius Wuam in Mbagwaza, Ushongo Local Government Area of the state.

The former governor cautioned that youths should not allow themselves to be manipulated to attack political opponents, insisting that anyone who wants violence carried out against rivals should first present their own children to lead such attacks.

Chief Ortom also condemned the growing disruption of church services and other public gatherings taking place in parts of the state, warning that such actions portend avoidable danger if not checked.

The PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) member also noted that Benue was already overwhelmed and devastated by destruction and killings in communities caused by invading militant Fulani herdsmen, warning against compounding the situation with unnecessary political crises as the 2027 elections approach.

He urged traditional rulers to stay out of politics and uphold their lawful role to serve as neutral royal fathers and custodians of the people’s culture.

Speaking further in his funeral oration, the former governor described the late Aloysius Wuam as a man of remarkable character whose life embodied dedication, loyalty, and a high level of commitment to the ideals of justice, unity, and service to the people.

Reminiscing about his close working relationship with the deceased, Ortom said he experienced firsthand his calm disposition and unflinching belief in teamwork and collective progress, noting that he was a stabilizing force in the party.

Senate Minority Leader, Dr. Patrick Abba Moro, in his condolence message, described the late Aloysius Wuam as a committed public servant whose contributions to the political development of the state remain remarkable. He called on those aspiring to rule Benue in 2027 to place the interest of the state above selfish ambitions.

The Chairman of the PDP in Benue State, Rt. Hon. Ezekiel Adaji, said Hon. Wuam’s legacy of service, integrity, and political mentorship would continue to inspire members of the party.

He urged Benue politicians to emulate the late Aloysius Wuam and called on the political class to shun violence and embrace peace.

Other dignitaries who spoke at the funeral were the Tor Kwande, Chief Ambrose Pine Iortyer, and the member representing Mata State Constituency, Dr. Simon Gabo, as well as the Senator representing Benue North-East Senatorial District, Barr. Emmanuel Udende, who was represented at the event.

Governorship aspirants for the 2027 election from the PDP and APC, including Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, Michael Kaase Aondoakaa (SAN), Dr. Pius Ukeyima Akuta Gbongbon, Rt. Hon. Dominic Ucha, Dr. Mathias Ibyuan, Dr. Joseph Tersoo Loko, Engr. Nick Wende, Dr. Ochakiti Ogbenjua, and Engr. Peter TorTiv Ato, also delivered condolence messages.

ENDS