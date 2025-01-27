Ortom To Alia: Stop Blame Game,  End Spate Of Killings In Benue

Share

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom yesterday implored his successor, Governor Hyacinth Alia to end the growing spate of insecurity being witnessed in the state and refrain from trading excuses.

Besides, Chief Ortom reminded Governor Alia to fulfil his campaign promise of returning all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes within his first 100 days in office.

He was reacting to Governor Alia’s outburst via his Chief media aide, Tersoo Kula that his (Ortom’s) administration politicized an insecurity situation “where the number of displaced persons quadrupled and that communities were abandoned to the mercy of armed herders, while resources meant for the welfare of these vulnerable people were squandered or used for political propaganda” among other issues.

Governor Alia had said his approach to ensuring the resettlement of displaced people is rooted in a pragmatic and sustainable vision, stressing that his administration understands that true resettlement goes beyond empty rhetoric or political grandstanding”.

But the former governor maintained that “the Alia administration ought to refrain from seeking scapegoats to blame, but should swallow its pride and embrace ideas on the best ways to address the challenge.

“With the volume of resources now available to the current administration – four times higher than what the previous government was receiving, as a result of fuel subsidy removal, it is expected that Governor Alia would get to work and be too busy to engage in trading excuses.

“The Governor and his team are quick to castigate the previous administration, but hastily recoil into silence whenever a question is asked on how he is managing resources of the state. There has been zero accountability since he took over on May 29, 2023”!

Ortom lamented what he called a fresh round of attacks on him by his successor regarding the humanitarian crisis in the state, saying the attack was a usual blame game laced with trite narratives.

He advised the governor to seek help by engaging those who have the knowledge in handling the situation to assist him tackle the worsening insecurity situation in the state, stressing that “security is everyone’s responsibility and the government cannot claim to have exclusive solutions.

“If the present administration is unable to utilize the huge federal allocations coming to the state to tackle insecurity, we urge Governor Alia to call a stakeholders’ meeting to assist him with advice on ways of dealing with the challenges at hand. Grandstanding in the media and constantly telling the rest of the country that there is relative peace in the state won’t solve the problems.

He noted that the state’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017 which Governor Alia has allegedly suspended was enacted on popular demand by the people, stressing that he was only doing the people’s bidding.

“Benue people demanded for a law to ban open grazing of livestock in the state and Governor Ortom obliged their demand by enacting the law. There is no point enumerating the indelible efforts Governor Ortom made in addressing the security challenges that faced the state during his time in office because the records are there for all to see.

“If Governor Alia feels that his predecessor failed, that is why he (Alia) has the opportunity today as governor to fix what Chief Ortom couldn’t do. He should end the spate of insecurity as he said he would and fulfil other promises he made.

