Ortom Tackles Alia Over Lack Of Transparency In State, LG Funds

Immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, has slammed his successor, Governor Hyacinth Alia, over what he described as a lack of transparency in the handling of state and local government funds.

Ortom also cautioned Governor Alia against using his name as a shield from genuine demands by the public for transparency and accountability.

In a statement issued on Monday by his media aide, Mr. Terver Akase, Ortom berated the governor for allegedly starving local governments of funds, noting that none of the 23 local government councils in the state has constructed even a single culvert under the current administration.

He accused Governor Alia of refusing to implement the Supreme Court judgment that granted full financial autonomy to local governments, a development he said has grossly undermined grassroots development.

The former governor’s remarks were in response to a recent claim by Governor Alia’s spokesman, Tersoo Kula, that the administration had increased local government security votes from N1 million to N10 million monthly, and provided security vehicles to enhance the fight against insecurity across the state.

According to Kula, the governor’s action was a significant improvement from what he inherited under Ortom’s leadership.

But Ortom dismissed the claims as “false and mischievous,” insisting that the real issue was Governor Alia’s refusal to account for the huge financial inflows to the state since the removal of fuel subsidy.

He stated: “The starting point should be for Governor Alia to declare how much he is receiving monthly as local government allocations from the federation account before announcing how much he is giving the councils as security votes.”

He further questioned why, despite the Supreme Court’s ruling, the governor continues to dispense funds to the councils “in the form of handouts,” rather than granting them full financial autonomy.

Citing official records, Ortom disclosed that a local government like Gboko now receives over N624 million monthly from the federal allocation, yet only N10 million is reportedly disbursed as security vote.

“Where is the rest of the money going?” he queried.

The former governor also demanded full accountability from Governor Alia on local and state finances, including what he described as the governor’s alleged monthly N3 billion security vote.

“In the face of recurring attacks and killings of Benue people by Fulani terrorists, what is the justification for the reported huge security vote?” Ortom asked.

He maintained that during his tenure, local governments were granted autonomy, which enabled them to execute meaningful projects and combat insecurity at the grassroots level.

Ortom, therefore, advised the governor and his aides to stop deflecting criticism by invoking his name and instead respond directly to the public’s questions on how the state’s resources are being managed.