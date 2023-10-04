Ortom Sympathizes With Dunamis Over Church Collapse

…Alia blasts church leadership over substandard building

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom yesterday sympathized with the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, members of Dunamis, and the entire Christian community in the state, over the unfortunate collapse of the church in North Bank area of Makurdi which killed a pastor and left several others injured.

Chief Ortom also sympathized with the family of the resident pastor, Ezekiel Sunday Ahmed, who died in the incident as well as those who sustained injuries.

In a statement by his media aide, Mr. Terver Akase, Ortom prayed to God to console the bereaved family and grant the survivors speedy healing.

Meanwhile, Governor Alia who visited the scene of the incident, took a swipe at the leadership of the church for erecting what he called “a substandard structure”.

He expressed disappointment that he did not meet any of the leaders of the church on the ground, stressing that the building was poorly constructed and would be revoked.

“We have to locate where the leadership of the church is and inform them that the land has been revoked because we have to save lives.

“Those living along the waterways would vacate immediately. So the Ministry of Works, Housing and Urban Development should step in.

“I need to know who approved this structure. We need to know the engineers or the architects who monitored this gigantic project. We need to stop these from happening”, the governor exclaimed.